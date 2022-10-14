BELFAST — Registration is open for an online professional development program, Self-Care Is a Verb. This workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held on Nov. 15–16 from 1–3 p.m. The cost is $140 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.

Participants will join clinical psychologist Wendy Rapaport in learning or getting a refresher on the specifics of integrating self-care into their daily routines. In this interactive, online professional development training, participants will develop strategies around resilience and hardiness, as well as processing emotions.

This self-care program is designed to support anyone who is facing burnout and could use help integrating self-care routines into their lives, including but not limited to: administrators in health care and education, clinicians, dieticians, doctors, nurses, surgeons and anyone in the medical arena, educators, ed techs and teachers, human resource professionals, lawyers, midwives, doulas and birth workers, and social workers.

Wendy Rapaport, L.C.S.W., M.S.W., Psy.D, is a licensed clinical psychologist on the faculty at the University of Miami School of Medicine Diabetes Research Institute and the UMaine School of Social Work. She also is in private practice in Boca Raton, Florida, and has specialized in individual, marital, family and group therapy for 40 years. A professional writer, Rapaport has published more than 65 articles and lectures around the country. She was awarded the National Health Information Award for her book, “When Diabetes Hits Home: The Whole Family’s Guide to Emotional Health.” Rapaport is also the author of “Approaches to Behavior: Changing the Dynamic between Patient and Professional in Diabetes Care,” “On the Couch with a Good Enough Poet,” “What Do We Tell the Children” and “Friendship Matters.” Learn more about Rapaport on her website.

Participants will receive a certificate of completion, and 0.4 CEUs/4 contact hours are available.

Early registration is recommended as spots are limited. A limited number of need-based scholarships are available for people who live or work in Knox or Waldo counties. Qualified participants may be eligible for funding from the Harold Alfond Center for Workforce Development to cover the cost of professional development programs. Click here to learn more.

For information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Abby Spooner at um.fhc.pd@maine.edu or 207-338-8002. For more information about upcoming professional development programs or to register, go online.