ELLSWORTH — Seven candidates running for three seats on Ellsworth’s City Council will gather for an in-person forum on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 6-8 p.m. at The Grand Theater. The program is open to the public and free of charge. Meet the Candidates 2022 is sponsored by Eaton Peabody and produced in partnership with The Ellsworth American and Heart of Ellsworth.

This annual nonpartisan production aims to provide an educational platform for the voting residents of Ellsworth. All candidates running for a seat on the Ellsworth City Council are encouraged to participate. Events like this raise awareness of local issues and connect community members to participate in our local democracy.

The Oct. 18 conversation will include seven candidates; Michelle Beal, John Linnehan, Tammy Mote, Jon Stein, Gordon Workman, Kristen Schlaefer, and Incumbent Robert Miller. The role of moderator will be served by Cyndi Wood, managing editor of The Ellsworth American. The audience is encouraged to submit questions ahead of time for possible inclusion in the forum. Candidate questions may be submitted online: https://forms.gle/z1FJ4XzLAjpDYZUq8.

This year’s event will be held at The Grand Theater in downtown Ellsworth and broadcast live on the Heart of Ellsworth YouTube Channel. City of Ellsworth residents who subscribe to Spectrum can tune in via the city’s public access channel 7. All broadcast links can be found at heartofellsworth.org.

Heart of Ellsworth Board President Phyllis Young said, “We are pleased to bring this important forum to the residents of Ellsworth. Hearing directly from City Council candidates on important issues will help voters make informed decisions.”

The mission of Heart of Ellsworth is to promote economic, artistic, cultural, educational, historical, and environmental activities in the “downtown” area to provide a vibrant community for all residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and local government.

For more information, email cara@heartofellsworth.com or visit heartofellsworth.org.