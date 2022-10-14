This story will be periodically updated.

A strong fall storm that is bringing high wind gusts and torrential rains in some areas has left more than 70,000 Mainers in the southern regions without power.

Central Maine Power is reporting a total of 70,020 power outages as of 1:45 p.m. on Friday. The outages span Androscoggin, Cumberland, Hancock, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Sagadahoc, Somerset and York counties.

Versant Power is reporting around 1,830 outages, with the majority of outages in Penobscot County. A handful of Versant Power customers in Ellsworth, Bar Harbor and Southwest Harbor are also experiencing outages, as of Thursday afternoon.

The strong storm system brought 20-30 mph winds, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph at times. It has also dumped more than 2 inches of rain across much of southern Maine, with more than 3 inches of rainfall reported in some Oxford County towns, according to the National Weather Service office in Gray.