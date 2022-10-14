COLUMBIA FALLS — Today, Wreaths Across America announces the hiring of transportation industry veteran Courtney George as the new manager of transportation and industry relations for the national nonprofit.

A resident of Atlanta and a 17-plus year transportation professional, Courtney has been volunteering as a Co-Location Coordinator for WAA at Long Island National Cemetery since 2018.

“When Don Queeney announced his retirement earlier this year (effective Jan. 2023), we wanted to take this opportunity to find someone who could make an immediate impact in helping us to grow the mission within the transportation industry,” said Sarah Worcester, director of logistics, Wreaths Across America. “Courtney is the person, and so much more! We are excited for the future and working with new and existing transportation partners to help us move the mission to new parts of the country.”

Courtney has been a leader in the transportation industry for the last 17 years – working most recently at Saia, Hub Group and Evo Transportation – and is credited with creating affinity groups focused on diversity and equality, as well as increasing the number of female Class A drivers at her previous companies. In her new role here at WAA, she will focus on expanding the mission within the trucking industry, and will support the logistics team with recruiting, dispatching and carrier relations.

“Partnering with Wreaths Across America is the easiest decision for someone within the transportation industry to make. The values of this organization align with the culture inside of every trucking company,” said Courtney. “When I look at the companies I have had the honor of working for, they all have veterans in leadership positions. Statistically, trucking companies have a higher veteran percentage than most other industries. Duty, service, and respect apply every day for these carriers, and I am so fortunate to join the Wreaths Across America family and help companies enhance their partnerships in a way that makes sense for the company.”

In 2018, Courtney was selected as one of the “Females to Watch” by Women in Trucking. George is a North Carolina native, who currently resides in Atlanta. She is a graduate of the University of Alabama.

Lanes are currently available for carriers and professional drivers wanting to support the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach in 2022. Please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/lanes to register or to learn more about how to get involved!

Courtney will be featured on Wreaths Across America Radio’s “Trucking Tribute” next Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to share her story and path to WAA. You can tune in at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio, or listen on the iHeart, Audacy or TuneIn apps!