This story will be updated.

Wardens with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife are retrieving a Canadian man’s body from the St. John River near Fort Kent.

A Maine warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly before 10 a.m., according to Warden Service Sgt. Adrian Marquis, who was riverside on Friday morning.

A 22-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in Canada after being found Thursday evening on the Canadian shore of the river, Marquis said. Her condition was not available Friday morning.

The man, who was 64, and the woman were both from India, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Canada. No other details, including their names, were released Friday evening.

It’s unclear why the two people were in the water. Early rumors in the community indicated a boat had capsized, but there was no boat involved, Marquis said.

The Maine Warden Service was only helping with the search and the case is being handled by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Canada.