The man who was found dead in his Lamoine home on Oct. 3 has been identified, following an autopsy conducted by the state’s medical examiner’s office.

Neil Salisbury, 71, was found dead at his Shore Road residence at around 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 3. His death has been ruled a homicide, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Salisbury had been known in the community for his beliefs about government overreach, as well as his apparent unofficial campaign for Hancock County Sheriff. He had lived at the Shore Road home in Lamoine since at least 1984. Salisbury had signs on his lawn promoting his run for Hancock County sheriff. The campaign does not appear to have been an official one or at least not very widespread.

Salisbury’s cause of death has not been released, as the investigation into his death is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case can contact the Maine State Police at 207-973-3700.