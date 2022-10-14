WEX Inc., a Portland-based financial services company, said it is laying off 150 employees, including 30 in Maine.

The cuts are being made at 33 WEX locations around the world and are part of a reorganization intended to position the company for future growth, according to the Portland Press Herald. The company has already notified the affected workers, who will receive severance pay, outplacement assistance and other benefits as part of the transition, according to the Portland newspaper.

WEX employs 6,100 people, including 1,100 in Maine. The company is Maine’s 24th-largest employer, according to state data from the first quarter of this year.