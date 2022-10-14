Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

With less than one month ahead of us to Election Day, we must now research and determine who our treasured votes belong to. I have decided to vote for Stephen J. Hemenway based on policy and principle beliefs solely.

Rep. Jan Dodge is a lovely individual, but I believe her voting history does not represent what is best for the families and citizens of Maine. Dodge sponsored LD 864 that supports schools over parents. The initial version of LD 864 initially removed parental and guardian rights to watch or listen to academic instruction when delivered remotely. Fortunately, the unauthorized persons language, i.e parents and guardians, was removed in committee. If this had not happened, Dodge’s legislation would have removed people’s parental rights to involve themselves with their child’s academic instruction via the internet.

In January of 2019, Dodge co-sponsored LD 434, an act to price/tax carbon pollution in Maine. This act would have raised all of our heating bills, which are already unaffordable. I think Dodge should stop penalizing the people of Maine and assist them to seek more affordable energy sources. Community, state, and federal governments should explore all clean energy sources and seek affordability to utilize those sources. Fortunately, this act too died in the Legislature.

Citizens of Maine must take our votes seriously and vote for the representatives who align with the best outcomes for today and tomorrow. People should do their research on all incumbents before they vote. This year I am changing my vote and voting for Stephen Hemenway for District 39.

Stephanie Guerry

Belfast