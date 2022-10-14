Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I am writing in support of reelecting Rep. Richard Evans in the new House District 31. In the House he has shown a remarkable capability to bring opposing parties together for the benefit of our local communities.

He has worked to pass an overwhelming bipartisan budget, property tax fairness, increased funding for the Homestead Exemption, and obtained 55 percent state funding for K-12 education, which helps towns lower their property tax and has helped provide dental care for over 200,000 Mainers.

He has sponsored or helped pass bills that ensure that it is easier for Mainers to enroll in a qualified healthcare program and establish an office for Affordable Health Care to improve coverage for individuals and small businesses.

Evans is a decorated Air force veteran, a state and national leader in his medical community, has been a small business owner and knows what it means to struggle against a system that doesn’t seem to care about the individual. He has succeeded because he keeps a positive attitude, works hard, asks questions, listens to others and seeks cooperation and understanding.

I think that is what we all want in an elected leader. I encourage anyone in House District 31 to vote for Rep. Richard Evans.

Rollin Thurlow

Atkinson