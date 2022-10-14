Maine’s rural roads and bridges are in some of the poorest conditions in the country.

That’s according to a new report from the non-profit transportation group TRIP. According to the report, 20 percent of Maine’s rural roads are in poor condition, and 15 percent of the state’s bridges are poor or structurally deficient. Both rank in the bottom 10 in the country. The Maine State Chamber of Commerce says those conditions put towns at a “disadvantage” and make it difficult for residents and businesses to get their products to customers.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill signed last year is expected to significantly boost road funding. And Maine voters overwhelmingly backed a $100 million infrastructure bond in 2021.

This story appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.