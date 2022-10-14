Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

As you head to the polls on Nov. 8, I ask for you to remember how hard Melissa Hinerman worked to reopen the Downeast Correctional Facility when it was abruptly closed in the early morning hours back in February of 2018. It put many out of work and sent prisoners to other overcrowded facilities.

Hinerman immediately took on the task to advocate for Washington County — not as an elected official, but as a concerned citizen. She made numerous trips to Augusta and kept us well informed every step of the way. We were told all the news, whether good, bad, hopeful or disappointing. This was done on her own time, at her own expense.

If she was willing to fight for Washington County, then imagine how she’ll fight for us in Augusta if elected. I ask you to please keep her fight to save DCF in mind as you cast your vote for House District 10.

Ann Crocker

Machiasport