The Pushaw Road in Glenburn, located between the Orono Road and Lakeview Road, is closed due to a washout caused by heavy storm waters.

The washout is located between 1171 and 1188 Pushaw Road, according to the Glenburn Fire Department. The entire road has been closed to through-traffic as crews work to complete road repairs, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bangor International Airport reported that the region received 4.9 inches of rain over Friday night and Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou. Rainfall totals are expected to rise throughout the day.

A significant amount of rain fell across the rest of the state on Friday, causing some localized flooding. According to the Caribou NWS, Caribou received 2.21 inches of rain, Presque Isle received 1.46 inches, Danforth received 1.05, Bucksport received 4.18 inches and Greenville received 4.31 inches of rain.

The heavy rainfall also flooded some streets in southern Maine. A section of Cumberland Street in Westbrook was closed for a short period of time on Friday afternoon, WGME reported, due to drivers’ vehicles stalling in high water levels.

Across southern and western Maine, rainfall totals reached up to 6 inches in some areas.

Approximately 6.25 inches of rain fell in Dallas in Franklin County, according to the NWS Gray office. Meanwhile, Poland reported 3 inches, Bridgton reported 4.06 inches, Mount Vernon in Kennebec County reported 3.45 inches, approximately 3.7 inches fell in the Oxford County town of Otisfield and around 4.61 inches of rain fell in Limerick.