Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Have people noticed a lot of help wanted signs on the doors of local businesses in Washington County? Have they tried to hire someone to work? Have they visited a hospital or nursing home recently and seen first hand how the shortage of health care workers is impacting our sick and vulnerable? Many, if not all, of the businesses in Washington County and throughout Maine have had to reduce hours, cut services, and programs due to a lack of employees able and willing to go to

John (Jake) Chambers, a lifelong resident of Calais, is running as a Republican for Maine state representative in District 9. Jake has started and operated many successful ventures and he is committed to helping Maine businesses startup and thrive, bringing good jobs to Washington County. Please join me in voting for Jake Chamber to reestablish our business culture and restore our health care workforce.

Josh Noyes

Princeton