SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Join the Wendell Gilley Museum and Seth Benz from Schoodic Institute for a citizen science exploration at Sieur du Monts in Acadia National Park on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. No prior field experience is necessary. This is a learn-by-doing event where your efforts will contribute vital data toward understanding the changing biodiversity of Acadia National Park.

The morning will include a discovery walk on easy trails, and learning to gather data about plants, insects and birds using iNaturalist, Nature’s Notebook, and eBird. These are popular tools that make science and data collection accessible to everyone. And October is an important month for plants and wildlife as they migrate and transition for winter.

Benz is Schoodic Institute’s Bird Ecology Director. Registration is required and there is a $10 fee per person. Space is limited. Sign up at http://www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/events. Meet at the Sieur du Monts parking lot. For more information, contact Melinda Rice-Schoon at mel@wendellgilleymuseum.org.