Don’t vote for someone because you know the name or because they are seeking reelection. Check the kind of job they have done. Check for their experience.

Why is Hancock County not the safest county to live? The people of Hancock County deserve the best. How effective is the district attorney or his assistant district attorneys?

How many cases has the district attorney tried? How many times has the district attorney been in the courtroom? How many serious cases has the district attorney dismissed? People should please just do their homework before they vote. Find out the information in order to make an informed decision.

Jan Cummer

Blue Hill