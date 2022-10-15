Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Maine needs Reagan Paul!

Paul is a 23-year-old, no-holds-barred Christian woman who loves God, is guided by His principles, loves her country, state, and Maine people. She is smart, holds two bachelor’s degrees, is enthusiastic, hard working, creative and owns her own business! We need her in Augusta to help set our state on the straight path to personal liberty and prosperity.

A gem like Paul is rare and stands for what Maine needs. Things like school choice, the Second Amendment, limiting government, and meeting the needs of families at every life stage.

She’s running a traditional campaign which means she is not dependent on our government (so-called “clean elections”) for money. This is our opportunity in House District 37 — towns of Winterport, Prospect, Stockton Springs, Searsport, and part of Frankfort — to support a terrific candidate financially, or contact her to find other ways to help get Reagan Paul elected.

Bob and Barbara Merriam

Stockton Springs