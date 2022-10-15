Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I have been a resident of Bangor for 10 years. I am writing to support the re-election of Sen. Joe Baldacci to District 9 in the Maine Senate.

Baldacci worked hard to address the issues of older Mainers as well as those of families with young children. He supported legislation to freeze property taxes for seniors, and to increase funding to nursing homes and hospitals. He supported l egislation to provide increased wages to childcare providers.

We need Sen. Joe Baldacci to keep working to improve the lives of Mainers of all ages.

Rosalyn Fisher

Bangor