WATERVILLE — Waterville Creates is excited to announce the arrival of several new staff members across the organization.

Bryant Cyr was hired as production manager and Michael Churchill appointed technical director for the Waterville Opera House. Cyr previously worked in the Boston and New York City theatre industries for national tours, regional productions, and Off-Broadway shows. Churchill studied entertainment production at the New England School of Communications prior to beginning his career at theaters around New England.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bryant and Michael to the Waterville Creates team,” said Michelle Sweet, executive director of the Waterville Opera House. “They bring years of experience in the industry that will elevate our stage productions and enable us to expand offerings at the Waterville Opera House.”

Austin Frederick was hired as AV coordinator at the Maine Film Center on Nov. 1. Frederick brings invaluable experience from previous roles at the Maine International Film Festival, including operations coordination and venue management.

“We’re so excited to welcome Austin to the MFC staff,” said Mike Perreault, executive director of MFC. “Austin will coordinate regular-run and special screenings at MFC, technical components for special events throughout the Paul J. Schupf Art Center, and projection operations of MIFF.”

Lisa Wheeler has joined the Waterville Creates staff as education + outreach coordinator. In her previous role as art educator in the Waterville Public School system, Wheeler oversaw Waterville’s gifted and talented program for the visual and performing arts and was a frequent community collaborator with Waterville Creates.

Jordyn Chelf has joined Waterville Creates as marketing + development coordinator. Chelf brings extensive theatre experience to her new role, having worked at the Theater at Monmouth in Maine, as well as the Creede Repertory Theater in Colorado.

Sara Stewart was hired as WC’s event + volunteer coordinator and brings a wide array of event and operations experience from her previous roles at the Tribeca Film Institute in New York City, Campus Movie Fest in Atlanta and the Sunset Beacon Neighborhood Center in San Francisco.

“We are delighted to welcome our new employees to the Waterville Creates team. Their collective expertise, professionalism and enthusiasm to support the arts in Waterville is both inspiring and provides a solid foundation which enables us to offer a wide range of arts experiences,” said Vice President Patricia King.

More information about upcoming events and classes can be found at watervillecreates.org.