Recently, when visiting my daughter and supporting my sister-in-law on a 5K run for pancreatic cancer, I lost my wallet. I think it fell out of my pocket. I didn’t notice until the next morning. All of my important IDs, all my licenses were gone. I was sick. I’ve been sick ever since.

The other day, in the mail, was an envelope from Bangor, no return address, no note. Just my wallet. I am so appreciative to someone for taking the time to send my wallet to me.

I am, by nature, a person of faith in the best of humanity, which is occasionally a challenge, and I am moved and grateful for this act of kindness.

Thank you, someone, for underscoring my faith in humanity. I will be holding you up in my thoughts and prayers.

Betsy Robbins

Farmington