BOSTON — Hannah Nilsson from Brewer participated in Emerson Stage’s production of “The Wolves,” performed Sept. 21-24, in the Jackie Liebergott Black Box Theater.

“The Wolves” centers on the experiences of a group of high school girl soccer players — a portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

This production of “The Wolves” is dedicated to the memory of Professor Maureen Shea, PhD who was a longtime member of the Performing Arts Department and frequently directed for Emerson Stage.

Nilsson is majoring in Theatre Edu and Performance and is a member of the Class of 2024.

