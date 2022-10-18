Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

This Halloween, the scariest thing facing Maine voters is the idea of Paul LePage back in the Blaine House. The repeal of Roe v. Wade sent shock waves across the country. In the televised congressional debate between U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree and Ed Thelander, Pingree told Maine voters that LePage would send abortion rights for Maine women to the chopping block. If LePage and the Republicans take control of the Legislature, Maine would be “Alabama tomorrow,” Pingree said.

Gov. Janet Mills will continue the fight for women’s reproductive autonomy. Mills is Maine’s safeguard: protecting women now and in the future.

LePage has attended past events with Maine Right to Life, an organization with what I believe is a right-wing agenda. Like many state-level anti-abortion crusades, it basically aims to turn pregnancy into punishment. This is already happening in Louisiana and other states in the south with Republican-controlled legislatures. I believe LePage would allow anti-abortion bills to take effect without his signature, which is an option available to Maine governors.

With inflation and other equity issues affecting the lives of Maine women, we need Mills more than ever. This November vote for Mills for governor. If Maine turns into Alabama, that would be a nightmare.

Marianne O’Connor

Lisbon Falls