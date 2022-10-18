ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk titled “The Maine Sustainability Hub: Building a Sustainability Community at UMaine” at 3 pm. on Monday, Oct. 24

Starting in spring 2021, a group of UMaine faculty and students began imagining a sustainability hub that would organize the academic and extra-curricular efforts that engage students in the work of sustainability. One goal of the initiative is to create a website to allow campus groups, researchers and community stakeholders easy access to the many sustainability activities at UMaine. In this talk, faculty and students involved in the project will discuss their progress and the next steps in building an active sustainability hub for the UMaine community.

All talks in the Mitchell Center’s Sustainability Talks series are free and will be offered both remotely via Zoom and in person at 107 Norman Smith Hall on the UMaine campus in Orono. Registration is required to attend remotely via Zoom; to register and receive connection information, see the event webpage.

Please note that face coverings are required for all persons attending Mitchell Center Sustainability Talks. For the latest UMaine health and safety guidance, please see umaine.edu/return.

Updates for this event will be posted to the event webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ruth Hallsworth at 207-581-3196 or hallsworth@maine.edu.