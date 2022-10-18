SEARSPORT — Friends of Sears Island invites you to join us for a dine-to-donate meal at Rio’s Spiked Cafe in Searsport on Wednesday, Oct. 26 anytime from 5-9 p.m. Enjoy a meal out, and Rio’s will graciously donate 10 percent of your tab to Friends of Sears Island to support conservation and education programs. This is a great opportunity to support a local business and a local nonprofit!



Rio’s Spiked Cafe is located at 357 W. Main Street in Searsport. A menu and more information about the restaurant can be found at riosspikedcafe.com, and reservations can be made by calling 207-548-4016. To learn more about Friends of Sears Island, visit friendsofsearsisland.org.