PORTLAND, Maine — The FBI is warning people to look out for fake tech support calls and notifications, after a Maine couple was recently scammed out of more than $1 million.

The couple received a pop-up alert on their computer telling them their computer had been breached and there was an attempt to compromise their banking information, according to FBI investigators.

The couple was asked to call someone supposedly from Fidelity and wire $1.1 million from their retirement account to “Coinbase,” along with a home equity line of credit for safekeeping.

The couple lost all of their money and the scammers cut off all contact.

In the last year alone, the FBI says 106 Mainers lost more than $673,000 in all to tech support frauds.

The FBI is offering tips on how to avoid these scams:

Legitimate customer, security, or tech support companies will not initiate unsolicited contact with individuals.

Ensure computer anti-virus, security and malware protection is up to date and settings are enabled to reduce pop-ups.

Be cautious of customer support numbers obtained via online searching. Phone numbers listed in a “sponsored” results section are likely boosted as a search of Search Engine Advertising.

If a pop-up or error message appears with a phone number, don’t call the number. Error and warning messages never include phone numbers.

Resist the pressure to act quickly. Criminals will urge the victim to act fast to protect their device or account.

Do not give unknown, unverified persons remote access to devices or accounts.

Do not download or visit a website that an unknown person may direct you to.

Do not trust caller ID readings as criminals often spoof names and numbers to appear legitimate. Let unknown numbers go to voice mail and do not call unknown numbers back.

Never trust any company-tech or otherwise-requesting personal or financial information.

If you are a victim, the FBI is offering more tips:

Run up-to-date virus scan software to check for potentially malicious software installed by the scammers. Consider having your computer professionally cleaned.

Contact your financial institutions immediately by using the number on the back of your bank card or by visiting the institution in person. Take steps to protect your identity and your accounts.

Change all passwords if the scammer had access to your device.

Expect additional attempts at contact. The scammers often share their victim database information.

Keep all original documentation, e-mails, faxes, and logs of all communications.

File a police report at your local police station.

File a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov. If possible, include the following: Identifying information of the criminal and company, including web sites, phone numbers, and e-mail addresses or any numbers you may have called, account names, phone numbers, and financial institutions receiving any funds (e.g., bank accounts, wire transfers, prepaid card payments, cryptocurrency wallets) even if the funds were not actually lost, description of interaction with the criminal, the e-mail, website, or link that caused a pop-up or locked screen.