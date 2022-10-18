I am supporting Maggie English-Flanagan, candidate for Maine House District 37, which includes Winterport, Searsport, Stockton Springs, Prospect and Frankfort. She has experience in local politics in Winterport on the Town Council, board of assessors and Town Crier staff. Her upbringing with her mom as a nurse and dad an Episcopal priest, guides her in ethical decision making.

As the wife of a military doctor, she traveled all over the U.S. Handling the logistics of moving a household, finding affordable housing and child care at each new post, while working full time, are true tests of her strength, adaptability and character. She understands the burdens of military life and the needs of veterans after service. She is a practiced problem solver, a very useful skill set for a legislator. Her votes will focus on supporting the personal freedoms of Mainers.

She is energetic and has a great sense of humor. In her own words, “I would like to take my life’s experiences and wisdom and use them for the good of my neighbors in House District 37.” And this is why I will be voting for English-Flanagan on Nov. 8.

Veronica G. Magnan

Stockton Springs