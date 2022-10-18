Starbucks workers on Middle Street in Portland have voted to unionize.

The Monday vote passed 10-3, according to a store employee.

Workers said in August they wanted more representation while the cost of living goes up. Starbucks Workers United also cited a lack of break coverage and support and being overworked as other reasons for the action.

In July, Starbucks workers in Biddeford voted to unionize, in part due to what they felt was inconsistent scheduling and low pay.

A Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement during the Biddeford store’s effort to unionize that, “From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed. We respect our partner’s right to organize.”