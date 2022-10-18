Maine has long been known nationally for its willingness to back independent candidates.

However, polarization in recent years has begun to crowd out unenrolled voters, and there are now only three independents in the Legislature, down from six after a switch in 2017.

This year’s race for the House is expected to be one of the closest legislative battles in the country. That means every seat matters and the parties are paying attention even to the ones they may not technically control.

The two returning independents — Reps. Bill Pluecker of Warren and Walter Riseman of Harrison — are on the ballot against Republicans this cycle. It means they are effectively filling the Democratic roles in their elections. Outside groups aligned with Democrats are spending to back them, with roughly $15,000 and $13,000 coming in for them, respectively.

Another race like that is the one between Rep. Randall Greenwood, R-Wales, and former Rep. Kent Ackley, I-Monmouth. The two have run against each other in every race for the seat since 2016, with Ackley winning twice and Greenwood narrowly ousting him in 2020. Republicans have a big advantage there by voter registration, but Ackley has to be given a chance there.

One race falls into more of an oddball category. In the Wiscasset area, former selectman Ed Polewarczyk, a Republican, faces two independents in former Rep. Les Fossel of Alna, who served as a moderate Republican, and Evan Goodkowsky, an assessor and former Democrat who said recently that he unenrolled to reach more voters there. Anything could happen.

There are also lower-tier races featuring independents that could get interesting. Rep. Amy Arata, R-New Gloucester, who serves on the powerful budget committee, faces former Gray town councilor Anne Gass, who ran a strong but unsuccessful House race in 2016 and also has gotten outside help from liberal interests.

This is proof that even nonpartisan candidates often cannot help but be defined somewhat by the party structure. But in a close battle for control of the House, Republicans could use some of these seats and Democrats want them off the board. That is why the money is coming in.