AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine has added roughly 60,000 new registered voters on net since the last gubernatorial election, a voting bloc large enough to sway the matchup between Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage this fall.

Democrats have added nearly twice as many new voters than Republicans during that period. But the data released by the Maine secretary of state’s office from just before the June 14 primary show increasing geographic polarization of voters in Maine. It provides the clearest picture yet of the landscape ahead of the governor’s race this November.

A notable difference from just four years ago is the decline in a sharp number of voters not enrolled with a major party. Just 32 percent of active registered Maine voters are unenrolled, compared with roughly 37 percent a decade ago. That group of voters has been a key part of the political identity for decades in a state that has elected two independent governors.