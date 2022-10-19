BANGOR — In the spring of 2020 Beal University (Beal College at the time) was the main sponsor of Erin’s Run, a 5K race/walk that honors the memory of Erin Woolley. The race never took place due to COVID and has been on hold since then but on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 30, the fundraiser will take place for the first time since 2019. Beal University is once again the main sponsor of Erin’s Run.

After passing in 2010 from cancer, the friends and family of Erin started the race in 2013. The race serves as a fundraiser for several local nonprofits, with all money raised going to support causes such as Partners for Peace (formerly Spruce Run–Womancare Alliance) and the Bangor YMCA, causes close to Erin’s heart.

“We are very proud to be the sponsors of Erin’s Run this year,” said Sheryl DeWalt, Beal president. “In 2020, we lost one of our own very dear students to domestic violence. We are proud to support this fundraiser and all they continue to do to end domestic violence. Students, graduates, faculty and staff will take part in the run to celebrate the life of the amazing woman we lost and all women who continue to find strength to become a survivor.”

In total, over $89,000 has been raised with over 1,700 people participating in the run/walk in the last seven years. The ninth (almost) annual “Erin’s Run to End Domestic Violence” will take place on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. along the Bangor Waterfront. A special 1K run/walk for children under the age of 10 at 8:45 a.m. will take place prior to the full 5K. This special kids’ event will be free for all participants (and their parents if they want to join them).

This year’s run is Halloween themed and you’re encouraged to wear your costume!

Erin’s Run is an official 501(c)(3) organization and 100 percent of the net proceeds are given directly to the local organizations they support.



Please register at https://beal.edu/beal-university-sponsors-erins-run/. For additional information email us at erinsrun@beal.edu or call 207-307-3900.