AUGUSTA — The Maine Association of REALTORS® annually bestows the State REALTOR® of the Year Award to a REALTOR® member who has made significant contributions to the advancement of the real estate profession and the community at large during the current year. On Oct. 12, Peter A. Harrington, partner and associate broker at Malone Commercial Brokers, Portland was awarded that honor for 2022.

A REALTOR® for more than 25 years, Pete was the 2019 president of the Maine Association of REALTORS® and currently serves on the Board of Directors for MAR and the Maine Real Estate Information System, Inc. dba Maine Listings, soon to be its president. Pete has served in all capacities for the Maine Association of REALTORS® and is deeply involved with MAR’s advocacy efforts.

Pete was president of the Maine Commercial Association of REALTORS® in 2011 and 2012 and currently serves the real estate industry nationally as Maine’s representative on the National Association of REALTORS® Risk Management Committee.

Pete has focused his real estate career on the office and retail sectors of Portland’s Historic Old Port, Downtown, and Arts Districts and on major redevelopment projects in Falmouth and Scarborough. Always looking for ways to give back, Pete has been involved with Portland Little League and its Challenge Division and with Opportunity Alliance.

The State REALTOR® of the Year recipient is chosen from among the 12 nominees of the local associations and more than 6,500 REALTORS® in Maine. The award recognizes a REALTOR® for their contributions to the real estate profession on state, local and national levels.