WINSLOW — Women-owned commercial waterproofing company Standard Waterproofing has announced the acquisition of New England Fireproofing, a commercial fireproofing company out of Freeport. In operation since 1991, Standard Waterproofing’s steady and continuous growth has allowed the company to diversify its services to businesses throughout Maine. The acquisition of New England Fireproofing adds a wealth of services to Standard Waterproofing’s suite of services, including moisture protection, thermal and acoustical insulation, and now fireproofing.

Theresa Thompson, president at Standard Waterproofing said, “This all started with our desire to provide more diverse services to our customers, and fireproofing was a natural addition. After discussions with the owner, and meeting Rusty Ingalls, their field manager, along with the crew, it felt like a great fit to add to our thriving company to better service our customers,” states Thompson. “We are so pleased to unite forces and provide New England with even more top-notch services.”

In addition to fireproofing, Standard Waterproofing offers a range of services to assist businesses with construction and insulation, including waterproofing, damproofing, spray foam insulation, joint sealing, and installing building expansion joints. Recent projects completed by Standard Waterproofing include the Harold Alfond Athletic and Recreation Center at Colby College and The Lockwood Hotel in Waterville.

“This forward-focused approach will allow our company to continue to serve New England’s businesses, municipalities, and academic institutions while ensuring that the quality and execution of our services will be our top priority,” continued Thompson. “We truly look forward to providing this new service, and for those we have not worked with in the past, the SWP team and I look forward to getting to know you.”

For more information about Standard Waterproofing, please visit https://www.standard-waterproofing.com

Standard Waterproofing Inc. is a women-owned commercial waterproofing company located in Winslow. We serve a broad range of clients, from new construction to retrofitting and repair work for general contractors and building owners. Although our work is mostly in the background, we know that the Standard Waterproofing difference can be felt through our commitment to excellence in quality, safety, and professionalism.