Rep. Stanley Paige Zeigler is running for a fourth term to represent us in the seven towns in District 40. He has been an active leader in the Maine House, sponsoring and cosponsoring many bills which directly benefit residents, and which have helped to create a bipartisan vision for Maine’s future.

Last year, Zeigler sponsored LD 1659, An Act to Create the Maine Clean Energy and Sustainability Accelerator. This legislation addresses the $4 billion that Maine spends each year to import fossil fuels and the fact that vulnerable communities in Maine face the highest energy costs. The LD 1659 Accelerator substantially increases the availability of loan funds to help low- and middle-income people and small businesses weatherize to lower heating and energy costs. It also puts Maine in line for $100 million in federal monies to help finance climate solutions in Maine.

This bill is just part of Zeigler’s work on the two legislative committees on which he serves, the Energy and Utilities, and Technology Committee and the Environmental and Natural Resources Committee, which has been addressing the PFAS crisis on our farms.

Hard working and an excellent communicator, Zeigler hears the challenges we face in our communities. Deeply invested in his communities, he works side by side with citizens as he and his wife operate the wood splitter at Waldo County Woodshed to warm residents. With 35 years as a merchant marine officer, Zeigler listens with understanding to challenges of fishing, shipping and creating a livelihood on our waters.

Let’s elect Stanley Paige Zeigler to continue his fine work in the Maine House!

Sarah Crosby

Searsmont

