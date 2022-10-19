Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Our government requires moral, upright, knowledgeable people who will make sound decisions for the common good of our people and our society.

MaryAnne Kinney has all these qualities in great quantities. She has represented us well in the Maine Legislature for the past eight years, and would like to extend her service to Waldo County by becoming our state senator for District 11.

Along with having a college degree in agriculture and being a farmer, her decisions as a member of the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee have been made with a practical grasp of the implementation and implications of the laws. Additionally, her experiences as a small business owner gives her an enriched understanding of how laws will impact our hard-working small business owners who are the lifeblood of Maine’s economy and future.

Kinney has her priorities in line with providing for the weakest and most vulnerable among us, our youth and our seniors, and she knows how to work with other legislators to get things done.

In voting for MaryAnne Kinney, people are voting for the person who will make wise decisions with us, for us.

JoAn Petersen

Swanville

