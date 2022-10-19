Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Second Congressional District voters have a clear choice of who will represent us in Congress. We can continue moving forward by re-electing Rep. Jared Golden, who supports voting rights, reproductive freedom, veterans, expanded healthcare, Medicare, Social Security, infrastructure improvements, green energy transition and environmental protection.

The Golden who continues to support bills that help our loggers, lobster fishery, shipbuilding and other employers. The Golden who meets with constituents to hear their problems and explore solutions. Or we can elect Bruce Poliquin, who is “pro-life,” supports big business and the fossil fuel industry, and has a history of hiding from reporters. Not voting is not a choice.

I realize that many of us disagree with some of Golden’s votes, but he has supported many critical bills. He works across the aisle. He has voted with the majority over 80 percent of the time. And that majority has accomplished much in the past two years, despite Republican obstructionism.

If people see a difference between these two candidates, and I do, it is important to vote, and vote for the one who supports Mainers’ best interests. I do not think that is Bruce Poliquin. I know people who will not vote for Golden because of votes on gun control or other issues. If people think Golden is the better candidate, do not sit this one out. We need to send a clear message that Poliquin is the wrong candidate for Maine.

People may not always agree with Jared Golden, but he has our backs. He deserves our votes.

Susan Conard

Northport

Election notice: The BDN will stop accepting letters and columns related to the Nov. 8 election on Thursday, Nov. 3. Not all submissions can be published.