ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk titled “Fulfilling our Land Grant Mission: Engaging Communities in Teaching, Research and Outreach” at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

The University of Maine is the state’s land grant institution with the tripartite mission of teaching, research and outreach. In this talk, Hannah Carter, dean of University of Maine Cooperative Extension, will discuss how UMaine engages with communities across the state and what opportunities there are for increasing these efforts. She also will describe lessons learned from 108 years of outreach through UMaine Extension and ideas for increasing the university’s collective capacity to engage with more communities across the state.

As dean of UMaine Extension, Carter provides leadership for its education programs, applied research and scholarship in service to the state and beyond. She is responsible for strategic, fiscal, staffing, personnel and public service matters; staff development; commitment to diversity and inclusion; and compliance with university-wide policies. She helps foster productive relationships with government, industry and public stakeholders in Maine; other units of UMaine and the University of Maine System; and other programs in the national Cooperative Extension System.

All talks in the Mitchell Center’s Sustainability Talks series are free and will be offered both remotely via Zoom and in person at 107 Norman Smith Hall on the UMaine campus in Orono. Registration is required to attend remotely via Zoom; to register and receive connection information, see the event webpage at https://umaine.edu/mitchellcenter/event/talk-fulfilling-our-land-grant-mission-engaging-communities-in-teaching-research-and-outreach/.

Please note that face coverings are required for all persons attending Mitchell Center Sustainability Talks. For the latest UMaine health and safety guidance, please see umaine.edu/return.



Updates for this event will be posted to the event webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ruth Hallsworth at 207-581-3196 or hallsworth@maine.edu.