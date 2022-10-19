Fall in Maine means high school football, and as playoffs approach you can watch the games from anywhere.

WHOU will livestream the North regional final games, as well as all of the state championship games.

It will stream additional playoff games from the regional quarterfinals and semifinals at its discretion. This week, WHOU will be at No. 3 Mattanawcook as it hosts No. 6 Houlton in the eight-player small school quarterfinals on Friday at 7 p.m.

“Leading up to regionals and states, WHOU will pick and choose which games we do,” said Dale Duff, the Bangor manager of WHOU. “It’s impossible to kind of know, sometimes if there are two games we really want to do we’ll do two games at two spots. It’s kind of dependent on if we have a soccer game to do, too.”

WHOU is a subscription service that costs $10 a month, or $85 a year.

The eight-player small school and large school state finals will take place on Nov. 12 at Cony High School in Augusta. On Nov. 19, Classes A and B will play at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland and Classes C and D will play at Cameron Stadium in Bangor.