BANGOR — The Bangor Humane Society is pleased to announce that it will once more be partnering with Quirk Subaru and the ASPCA on the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, celebrating the joys and companionship of animal adoption. On Saturday, Oct. 22 the organization will recognize National Make A Dog’s Day with a mini-event and a Fill-the-Forester supplies drive featuring a vehicle from Quirk Subaru. Beginning Monday, Oct. 24 the shelter will feature discounted adoption fees as part of a week-long effort to find homes for as many animals as possible.

Quirk Subaru of Bangor is asking for the community’s help to “Fill the Forester” with pet supplies. Quirk is providing one Subaru Forester on-site at the shelter’s 693 Mt. Hope Avenue location, and will host a second vehicle at the Quirk dealership at 295 Hogan Road in Bangor. Donors are encouraged to bring supplies such as new or used towels, blankets, linens, pet food, toys, treats, and cleaning products to either location for use at the shelter.

Kicking off the week’s festivities will be an appointment-only pet portrait event taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Quirk Subaru team will also be onsite that day to help shelter staff collect donations, hand out goody bags aimed at both dog and cat owners, and create free engraved pet ID tags. Those signing up for pet portraits will be automatically entered to win a prize and bragging rights for “Cutest Pet.”

“Being part of a community so dedicated to giving back, and finding the best ways to help, means a lot to us.” said Jim Quirk. “Promoting animal adoption is something Subaru and the Quirk family of dealerships feel very strongly about, and have supported for many years. Our customers, and the Greater Bangor Community at large, look forward every year to filling a Subaru for the pets at the Bangor Humane Society. It’s a team effort and the pets are the real winners. It’s a good feeling.”

Prospective adopters should be aware that only pets meeting the ASPCA “Take Me Home Today” requirements will be discounted the week of Oct. 24. Kennels will be clearly marked with tags indicating which pets are part of the event. All normal adoption policies will apply, and potential adopters should come prepared with photo ID. Renters will need to provide contact information for their landlords to verify permission to have a pet.

For those adopters seeking dogs, please be advised that all family members must be present for dog visits to ensure best fit, and a dog-to-dog visit is required for adopters who already own one or more dogs.

Adoption Fees, good only during the event 10/24/2022-10/29/2022.

*Cats 1 year and older: 50% OFF

*Kittens: $125 (regular adoption fee $200)

*Dogs 1 year and older: $50 OFF

*Puppies and “VIP” Dogs: $75 OFF

*Rabbits & Small Animals: 50% OFF

The public is encouraged to visit the shelter’s website at bangorhumane.org to view adoptable animals, or contact them by email at adoption@bangorhumane.org for more information on adoptable pets.