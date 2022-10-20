The University of Maine men’s basketball team was picked to finish last in America East in the preseason coaches poll.

UMaine finished with just 12 points, with Vermont leading the way with 63 points including seven first-place votes. In second place is Bryant with 58 points and two first-place votes.

In third place is UMass Lowell (47), followed by Binghamton (42), UMBC (40), UAlbany (25), New Hampshire (23) and NJIT (14).

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams.

UMaine is starting the season with new coach Chris Markwood at the helm, and the Black Bears are looking to improve on their 6-23 record a season ago. UMaine went 3-15 in America East that year.