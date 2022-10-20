Chris Markwood (right) makes his on-campus debut as the new head coach of the University of Maine men's basketball team on March 23, 2022. He is joined by UMaine Athletic Director Ken Ralph. Credit: Ronald Gillis / UMaine Athletics

The University of Maine men’s basketball team was picked to finish last in America East in the preseason coaches poll.

UMaine finished with just 12 points, with Vermont leading the way with 63 points including seven first-place votes. In second place is Bryant with 58 points and two first-place votes.

In third place is UMass Lowell (47), followed by Binghamton (42), UMBC (40), UAlbany (25), New Hampshire (23) and NJIT (14).

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams.

UMaine is starting the season with new coach Chris Markwood at the helm, and the Black Bears are looking to improve on their 6-23 record a season ago. UMaine went 3-15 in America East that year.

Avatar photo

Adam Robinson

Adam Robinson is a native of Auburn, Maine, and graduate of Husson University and Edward Little High School. He enjoys sports, going on runs and video games.