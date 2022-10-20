The Waldoboro-area school district is debating whether to ban an LGBTQ memoir.

Regional School Unit 40 will hold a school board meeting Thursday to discuss the removal of “Gender Queer: A Memoir” from the Medomak Valley High School library.

The book explores the author’s real-life journey of gender identity and sexual orientation and includes illustrated images that some parents have found objectionable.

The book has sparked discussion in schools across Maine, with the Bonny Eagle School Board voting not to ban it earlier this month while Dirigo High School voted to remove it from the library.

The meeting is at Medomak Middle School in Waldoboro at 7 p.m.

RSU 40 serves students from Waldoboro, Washington, Warren, Union and Friendship.