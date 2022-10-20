Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Reagan Paul is a breath of fresh air. Though her young age may surprise people, for us this is encouraging. She has a solid foundation with a strong faith rooted in God’s word. Paul believes in liberty and plans to use her position to vote for fewer laws — laws that have stripped us of our liberty.

Paul explores the great outdoors in an active lifestyle through fishing, hiking and kayaking and much more. It is clear that Paul sees much value in what Maine has to offer as a beautiful state. We are confident that this will stand true when issues arise that threaten Maine’s natural beauty and that Paul will vote to protect it.

Furthermore, Paul is a small business owner, partner in a telecom consulting company and the head coach of a varsity girls basketball team. She is aware of the challenges that come with owning and running a small business in Maine. She is clearly hard working and determined to make a positive impact on our state. She will work hard to get able-bodied people back into the workforce.

With Paul’s strong faith, desire for liberty, respect for nature and excellent work ethic, we are excited to see what she can do for District 37 and beyond. We are voting for Reagan Paul.

Cathy and Don Wiggin

Searsport

Election notice: The BDN will stop accepting letters and columns related to the Nov. 8 election on Thursday, Nov. 3. Not all submissions can be published.