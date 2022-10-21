Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

After watching all of the negative attack ads on TV and listening to them on the radio I have decided that they are all liars and none of them deserve my vote. I am sure all of the attack ads have been well-researched and backed by facts.

I want to thank them all for these very informative and well-scripted ads. They saved me a trip to the polls.

David Winslow

Brewer

