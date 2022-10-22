EASTON, Maine — Easton High School’s soccer teams experienced a mixed start in the preliminary playoff of the Maine Principals’ Association soccer championship matches Friday.

The Easton boys’ team lost to Katahdin 1-0 in double overtime, but the Easton girls knocked out Woodland in overtime 3-2. Central Aroostook High School girls had a stellar home match with a 8-0 shutout against Shead.

Bella Hollis of the Easton girls netted a goal and Jenna Cochran scored two goals, including the winning goal with 3:45 remaining in the first overtime when. Woodland tried to retaliate but couldn’t get their 7 shots past goalie Chloe Lento, who had 9 saves for the game.

For the Easton boys, it was an aggressive game played on both sides of the soccer field as the Bears and Katahdin Cougars had multiple scoring opportunities, missed shots and miraculous saves.

It wasn’t until halfway through the second overtime when the Cougars finally scored a goal from captain Kyle McNally to knock Easton out of the playoffs.

The Central Aroostook girls quickly scored three goals in the first half from Rylee Pierce, Abby Hines with an assist from Katie Carvell, and Kassidy Blackstone with an assist from Anna Kilcollins. Two more Panther goals from Julia Pierce and Izabel Pryor closed out the first half to bring the score to 5-0.

In the second half the Panthers ran away with three more goals including one by Hines, with an assist from Blackstone, followed by goals from Carvell and Pierce for a final score of 8-0.

In the quarterfinals on Oct. 25, the Easton girls will play against Wisdom, and Central Aroostook will play against Hodgton.