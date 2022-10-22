MILLINOCKET, Maine – The No. 4 Schenck/Stearns boys soccer team proved to be too much for visiting No. 13 Hodgdon/East Grand Friday evening in the Class D North preliminary round, beating them 3-0.

The Minutemen (10-5 overall) advance to the quarterfinal round, where they will face No. 12 Maine School of Science and Mathematics (3-5-1 overall). The Penguins of Limestone pulled off a dramatic 1-0 upset victory over No. 5 Penobscot Valley Friday in a game decided by penalty kicks.

Against Hodgdon/East Grand, the Minutemen received two goals from Mason McDunnah, with Gabriel Whitehouse adding a solo goal and Ryan Ingalls chipping in with an assist.

Stearns/Schenck goalie Kole Giberson had five saves on eight shots. Hodgdon/East Grand keeper Drew Duttweiler ended a phenomenal senior year with 19 saves on 25 shots.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this group of student athletes for their work and teamwork over the year,” Hodgdon/East Grand coach Jason Little said. “They have been great to coach, and I’m so impressed with how they gelled together as a co-op.”

The Hawks end their season with a 4-9-2 overall record.