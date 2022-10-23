Renowned jazz musicians Bruce Barth and Steve Wilson will perform at the University of Maine and its regional campus, the University of Maine at Machias, on Oct. 27 and 28, respectively.

The two musicians’ UMaine concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Minsky Recital Hall in Class of ’44 Hall. The UMaine Machias show will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Performing Arts Center.

Barth, a jazz pianist and composer, has been sharing his music with listeners worldwide for more than 35 years. In addition to traveling widely performing his own music, he also has played with revered jazz masters and has collaborated with leading musicians of his own generation. As a leader of his trio and larger ensembles, Barth has performed at major venues in the U.S., Europe and Japan; he has led bands at many major venues in New York and Washington, D.C., and major festivals in the United Kingdom, Spain, Sweden and Portugal.

Wilson has attained ubiquitous status in the studio and on the stage with the greatest names in jazz. Jazz Times calls him “the consummate saxophonist-composer” and “one of the finest alto and soprano saxophonists of our time.” He has brought his distinctive sound to more than 100 recordings and ensembles led by celebrated artists.

Purchase tickets for either concert or learn more about the shows on the Collins Center website.