Murray Plumb & Murray is pleased to announce that Ellen Masalsky has joined the firm.

An associate attorney, she focuses on litigation, criminal law, and family law, areas that she developed an interest in after advocating for clients as a student attorney for her school’s Domestic Violence Clinic.

“We’re happy to welcome Ellen to Murray Plumb & Murray,” noted Drew Anderson, managing partner at Murray Plumb & Murray. “She’s already demonstrated her drive as a talented new lawyer and we look forward to seeing her excel in her practice.”

She is a recent graduate of Northeastern University School of Law, with extensive experience working as a legal intern in Maine, including with Maine Equal Justice, the ACLU of Maine, the Androscoggin County District Attorney’s Office, and the Maine Office of the Attorney General. She also served as a judicial intern for the Honorable Allison D. Burroughs of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. Prior to law school, Masalsky worked in marketing at an international ecommerce company.

Masalsky is a resident of Portland.



Maine law firm Murray Plumb & Murray has been helping individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses successfully navigate legal issues since 1973. Attorneys at this mid-sized firm are known as relentless client advocates who go beyond winning to help shape the law they practice and better the community they serve. The firm’s practice areas include: Alternative Dispute Resolution; Business & Corporate; Business Reorganization; Construction; Criminal Defense; Education; Employment; Environmental and Land Use; Estate and Tax Planning, Probate and Trust Administration; Family Law; Intellectual Property, Media, and Technology; Litigation and Trial; Public Utilities, and Real Estate and Finance. More information is available at MPMLaw.com.