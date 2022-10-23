Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I am excited for the opportunity to cast my vote for Kim Boucher for Penobscot County treasurer this November. I got to know Boucher recently and can honestly say I am better off for knowing her. Her commitment to serving her community, through volunteering, board service, and even something as simple as spearheading and managing a local Buy Nothing group, is inspiring. She works hard, every day, to make Penobscot County a better place for all its citizens.

Boucher has been employed by local nonprofits for more than a decade and her experience managing razor-thin budgets will be a boon to her tenure as county treasurer. She has an eye for detail and is not afraid to ask tough questions. She will ensure that county funds are being spent responsibly and in ways that make maximum impact for the hard working people of Penobscot County.

We’ve all heard the expression “if you want something done, ask a busy person” and Boucher is that statement personified. As a busy professional, mother, wife, and volunteer, she juggles more than anyone I know and does it all with grace and aplomb. When Boucher commits to something, she gets it done. As a civil servant, she will show up for her constituents at every turn, be their voice at the table, and their advocate in county government.

I can’t think of a more qualified person for the job, and that is why I’ll be voting Kim Boucher for Penobscot County treasurer on Nov. 8.

Aubrae Filipiak

Bangor

