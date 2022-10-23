Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Wonder of wonders, Donald Trump and Joe Biden agree on something: the Ukraine war could kill us all. Trump says, “I think we’re at the most dangerous time, maybe in many, many years, maybe ever, because of the power of nuclear” and that he thinks “we can end up in World War III.” Biden says, “we have a direct threat of the use [of a] nuclear weapon if in fact things continue down the path they are going,” which could mean “Armageddon.”

Neither Russia nor Ukraine can win outright, U.S. officials believe, so things will continue down the path they are going unless there is a diplomatic solution. Yet the U.S. has basically ruled out diplomacy, refusing to even talk to Russia about ending the war. Some say that’s Ukraine’s call, but with our own survival on the line we have a perfect right and urgent need to engage in diplomacy.

Direct U.S.-Soviet talks saved the world from destruction during the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, but this time around Maine’s elected representatives — Democratic, Republican, and independent — have said not done enough to push for dialogue. We should call, write, and speak until they get the message.

No issue is more urgent. Elections, jobs, climate, and lobsters won’t matter if we’re all dead.

Larry Gilman

Southwest Harbor

Election notice: The BDN will stop accepting letters and columns related to the Nov. 8 election on Thursday, Nov. 3. Not all submissions can be published.