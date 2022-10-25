Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Every Saturday for the last two winters I’ve watched Stanley Paige Zeigler hover over a splitter, or doggedly push a very full wheelbarrow, in order to help stock Waldo County’s free wood pantry. I’ve also had the pleasure of pounding nails with him, having him sincerely listen to my concerns and questions about legislation in Augusta (and then honestly responding), and seeing some of the results of his legislative work here in town. I know he’s been an active leader in the House. He’s very much in touch with the folks in his district, works hard for them and works until the job is done.

Personally, I couldn’t ask for anything more in a person representing me and my neighbors. So I will vote for him without hesitation. I urge others to as well.

Mike Ray

Lincolnville

