Please vote to reelect Gov. Janet Mills for the health of the people of Maine. We must not go back to the disastrous policies of the LePage administration that dismantled our public health system. During Paul LePage’s tenure, the public nursing system was hobbled, the Healthy Maine Partnerships that provided important health prevention programs in our communities and schools was ended, opioid treatment was stymied and health care for some of our most vulnerable people was blocked.

The Mills administration expanded health care for many Mainers, expanded the Low Cost Drugs for the Elderly and Disabled Program, expanded dental care and rebuilt the public health infrastructure by providing funding to restore critical staff to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and public health nurses.

As a registered nurse for 45 years and school nurse for the past 22, I know there is nothing more important than your health. We need policies that support it.

Janis Hogan

Belfast

