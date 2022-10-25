HODGDON, Maine – When two squads of even ability and playing style meet on the soccer field, declaring a victor is not always an easy task.

Such was the case Tuesday afternoon as the No. 4 Hodgdon girls soccer team hosted No. 5 Central Aroostook in a Class D North quarterfinal.

The two squads needed double overtime to decide a victor as Central Aroostook senior Katie Carvell produced the game winner just 38 seconds into the second overtime, giving CA a 2-1 victory.

“This was definitely the most nail-biting game we have had all season,” CA coach Molly Kingsbury said. “We hadn’t played Hodgdon before, which is odd because we are pretty close in distance.”

Kingsbury said based on her scouting of the Hawks, she felt her Panther squad was very similar in style. That was evident throughout Tuesday’s playoff game as the two sides showcased solid passing, good striking and exceptional goalie play throughout the contest.

Izabel Pryor put Central Aroostook on the scoreboard first six minutes into the game as she took a pass from Abby Haines and pushed it past Hodgdon’s keeper.

The Hawks came soaring back, however, as Meghan Peters tied the game at 1-1 with 30:00 to play in the first half.

But then the scoring dried up the next 85 minutes as neither team was able to push one into the net.

“When it comes to the Golden Goal scenario, any shot is a good shot as far as I’m concerned,” Kingsbury said. “You never know what is going to slip off the goalie’s hand, take a funny bounce, or knock off the post.”

With the victory, Central Aroostook (11-5 overall) advances to the semifinals where the Panthers will travel to Howland to face No. 1 Penobscot Valley (14-0-1) Friday (time to be determined). The Howlers advanced with a 9-0 victory over No. 9 Fort Fairfield Tuesday.

Hodgdon coach Rob Smith said he was proud of his squad’s effort. The Hawks end their season with a 11-4 overall record.

“I figured this was going to be a one-score game,” he said. “I asked the girls to give me whatever they had left in the tank for overtime and they did.”